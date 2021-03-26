By Muhammad Azizul Osman

KUALA LUMPUR – The UMNO General Assembly 2020 (PAU2020) tomorrow would be the best platform for its President, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to clear the air about UMNO’s intention to collaborate with PKR.

The former Secretary-General of Barisan Nasional (BN), Tan Sri Annuar Musa said, the assembly would provide an opportunity for Ahmad Zahid to explain to the grassroots of the party.

“I think that the President of UMNO may have the best chance during the UMNO General Assembly as there would be a President’s Policy Speech. I understand that there are some ambiguity, questions and contradicting news.

“Some said that the President had a discussion with PKR, some said that there is a letter and some signed a pact to support Anwar Ibrahim. None said no.

“PKR, through Anwar said that they met but there was no deal. The Secretary-General of PKR, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution said that was only a common meeting.

“There are any versions. To me, this PAU is the best opportunity and it would be great to clarify on that matter,” said Annuar, who is also the UMNO Ketereh Division chief when asked to comment about Ahmad Zahid’s denial on the speculations of the party that is rumoured to be working with PKR in the coming General Election.

Ahmad Zahid said, as of now, there is no such discussion between the two party. According to the former Deputy Prime Minister, he only met Anwar at the Parliament and during a wedding ceremony, however, there was no formal discussion on their cooperation.

PAU2020 will take place tomorrow and the peak of the event, the President’s Policy Speech will be delivered by Ahmad Zahid this Sunday. –MalaysiaGazette

