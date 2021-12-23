By Shawaliah Hadir

SHAH ALAM – The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) denied that the department was biased during its flood rescue operation in Selangor.

“Do not accuse without facts, data and evidence,” said the Director-General of JBPM, Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid.

According to him, the firefighters always prioritise on the lives of the people in their rescue mission. They also help everyone, regardless of their background, race and religion while carrying out their duty.

“We don’t say this in public or publicise it in the social media,” he said during a news conference at the Taman Sri Muda Disaster Control Centre in Shah Alam today, answering the allegations of some flood victims who claimed that the firefighters were unfair in carrying out their operation.

Mohammad Hamdan said, hundreds of firefighters also lost their home and household equipment due to floods since October.

However, none of them made noise in the social media as it is the civil service ethics. Besides that, their priority is the lives of the people.

“Some of the firefighters don’t even know where their children and family have been evacuated to. This is our commitment. We put our lives on the line to save other people.

“We can accept negative thoughts but do not accuse without the right evidence, data and facts.

“God-willing, we will improve on our weaknesses,” he said, stating that some firefighters have not slept for 72 hours due to the rescue mission. -MalaysiaGazette

